1 man arrested, another sought in gas station robbery that seriously injured clerk

Tuscaloosa police are looking for a second suspect in a Tuscaloosa Robbery where a store clerk was seriously injured.

Police say that 52-year-old Wayne Burrell robbed a gas station Saturday with 32- year-old Dewan Latrell Hampton in the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard Sunday.

Hampton was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

The clerk told police three people stole three cases of beer from the store.

When the clerk tried to get the beer, the suspects drove off in a 2013 Corolla dragging the clerk in the parking lot. The car was later recovered.

The clerk suffered severe life-threatening injuries to her head and received treatment at DCH Hospital.

Shortly after finding the car, officers made contact with the suspect in the case.

Witnesses identified him as one of the persons involved in the robbery.

The investigation is still pending and more charges are expected.

