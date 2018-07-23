Rogue Tavern: Rabbit Agnolotti

Braised Rabbit Filling-

1 cup mascarpone cheese

3 tbl fines herbs chopped

2 oz of rabbit braising liquid

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp berbere spice

1 lb of braised rabbit

Pulse the rabbit meat in a food processer until shredded, then in a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients until incorporated then place in a piping bag.

Rabbit jus-

1 cup rabbit braising liquid

1 cup dry red wine

4 tbl butter

Combine the red wine and rabbit braising liquid and reduce by half and reserve the butter to the side.

Brodo Foam-

6 oz parmesan rinds

12 oz water

3 cloves garlic

5 sprigs thyme

Place all ingredients in a pot on simmer for 2 hours . strain into a whipping siphon and add 2 charges and reserve for serving.



Pasta dough-

650 g egg yolk

1 kilo flour

150 g milk

Combine egg yolk and milk in a stand mixer with a dough hook and slowly add flour , mix for 5-8 minutes until the dough pulls away from the bowl let it rest for at least 20 minutes.

When all ingredients are prepared pipe the filling into rolled out pasta sheets in the style of agnolotti and freeze this helps the cooking process so that the pasta does not boil out.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil on the stove

In a separate pan while hot reduce the rabbit jus and about 5 heirloom carrots a half handful of peas and 1 tbl of caramelized Vidalia onion , while it is getting hot and the sauce is reducing drop the pasta into the water and cook until soft.

When the pasta is soft drop into the sauté pan with the sauce and add the butter and quickly incorporate .

To serve:

Place the Pasta in the bottom of the bowl then place the carrots and peas and a small amount of sauce around the pasta. Garnish with parmesan brodo and micro greens.

