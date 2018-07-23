Second corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Second corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate in Calhoun Co.

Calhoun County authorities said Monday a second corrections officer has been arrested for having sex with an inmate.

Justin Avery Stamps is charged with custodial sexual misconduct.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says the incident happened at the women's facility.

