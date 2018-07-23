R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him th... (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him th...

NEW YORK (AP) - R. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, "I Admit," was posted to Soundcloud on Monday. The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

R. Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it pedophile because that (expletive) is crazy."

He also sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me 'cause of what you heard."

R. Kelly's "I Admit": https://soundcloud.com/julius-darrington/rkelly-i-admit

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

