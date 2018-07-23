Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA's new third hour - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA's new third hour

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sara Haines, left, and Michael Strahan arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. ABC News announced Monday, July 23, 2018, that Strahan and Haines will co-host "GMA Day."

NEW YORK (AP) - Viewers will see two familiar faces when "Good Morning America" launches its third hour.

ABC News on Monday announced Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host "GMA Day." The show is set to premiere at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10.

After a successful career in the National Football League, Strahan left "Live! With Kelly and Michael" in 2016 to join "GMA" fulltime as a co-host.

Haines has been a co-host on "The View" since 2016.

"GMA Day" replaces the food-themed program "The Chew."

