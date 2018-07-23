Nerf this – literally: ‘Overwatch’ to get Nerf gun line in 2019

Far Cry 5’s second expansion takes players to Mars on a journey that should be a blast, but boring level design, forgettable weapons, and a cringe-worthy story make the red planet little more than busywork.More >>
Far Cry 5’s second expansion takes players to Mars on a journey that should be a blast, but boring level design, forgettable weapons, and a cringe-worthy story make the red planet little more than busywork.More >>
We traveled to IMAX’s Toronto headquarters to see the company’s brand-new laser projection system. We’ve seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it’s brighter and more colorful than ever.More >>
We traveled to IMAX’s Toronto headquarters to see the company’s brand-new laser projection system. We’ve seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it’s brighter and more colorful than ever.More >>
Hasbro seems to have taken D.Va's "Nerf this" taunt to heart, as the company is producing a line of Overwatch Nerf guns to begin releasing in 2019. The first of these will be Reaper's shotgun.More >>
Hasbro seems to have taken D.Va's "Nerf this" taunt to heart, as the company is producing a line of Overwatch Nerf guns to begin releasing in 2019. The first of these will be Reaper's shotgun.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.More >>
Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.More >>
|INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.