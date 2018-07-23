The 25 best Galaxy S7 cases to safeguard your Samsung smartphone

By Simon Hill



TheSamsung Galaxy S7 is gorgeous, but it’s also a fragile blend of metal and glass. If you don’t want your new smartphone screen shattering or that shiny body picking up scuffs and dings, then you really need to invest in some protection. We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S7 cases for your perusal. Find a style and a level of protection to suit you. You may also want to read up on our Galaxy S7 tips and tricks, or check out our picks of the best Android apps for your Samsung phone.

Everyone likes the look of natural wood, and Cover-Up lets you choose the wood you prefer from a wide selection that includes bamboo, maple, mahogany, cedar, walnut, and more. The basic shell is black polycarbonate, which snaps onto your Galaxy S7 securely. Natural wood is used for the back panel and each case is unique. This is a very slim case with openings for the buttons and camera. It also leaves the top and bottom edges of the phone completely open for easy access, so we wouldn’t rely on it for rugged drop protection.

At Carved, you’ll find all kinds of gorgeous designs on wood. You can get unique pieces to show off interesting wood grain, or opt for a patterned or painted design. The wooden back panels are paired with a solid, polycarbonate shell that includes flexible, textured sides for added grip. You’ll also find that all of the cutouts are accurate, and the button covers are really thin. Some of the designs are available through partnerships with artists and the cases are hand-crafted in northern Indiana.

Cases that open like a book can sometimes be awkward. It’s not always easy to get at the volume buttons, and the cover can get in the way during a call. Thankfully, thiscase opens vertically, so it’s a little easier to use your S7 with it on. The finish is coarse-grained leather, which is available in either black or white with white stitching. It’s padded and comfortable to hold, too, with openings that providefull access to your smartphone’sbuttons, ports, and camera. There’s even a tiny clasp at the top to hold it closed, as well as a soft lining on the inside to protect your screen.

This clever folio case from Samsung features a window onto the screen, so you can see the time and incoming messages, or even take and make calls without opening the cover. There’s a shell inside that your S7 snaps into and it has the full range of cutouts you need for uninterrupted access to controls, ports, and the camera on the back. Wireless charging will still work with the case on. It’s finished in a kind of synthetic leather in black, gold, silver, or white.

You can leave the wallet or purse at home with this faux leather case from VRS Design. There’s a magnetic closure for the cover, open it up and you’ll find three card slots and a handy pocket for cash. Your Galaxy S7 slots into a shell with cutouts for the buttons and ports. There’s also an opening for the camera on the back. It’s a good looking case, but it won’t work with all wireless charging pads , and the look is spoiled a little if you fill it with cards and cash because it doesn’t sit flush with the phone.

The Galaxy S7 is a gorgeous blend of metal and glass, but you’ll find that the back picks up fingerprints and smudges very easily, and it can be a little slippery. Noreve’s leather shell case is the perfect antidote, enveloping the fragile back and frame in luxurious leather. It adds a layer of protection and makes the phone more comfortable to hold and easier to grip. It’s a fairly minimal case, so there are cutouts for buttons, ports, and other features, but it still provides some protection from bumps and knocks. If you pay a little extra, you can choose different finishes and colors of leather.

This is a smart-looking case that combines protection with a sophisticated design. There’s a flexible layer on the inside that absorbs impact and extends at the front to help protect your screen. It also provides a bit of give in the button covers and around the port openings. On top of that, it sports atough polycarbonate frame outfitted with a faux leather covering that’s available in either black or brown. A metallic-style strip on the back bears the Moshi logo. It’s also comfortable to hold and it looks very stylish on the Galaxy S7.

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper ($2o) A bumper is a great idea if you want to make sure that you can always enjoy the good looks of your Galaxy S7 because it will leave the screen and the back exposed. You may worry that protection will be limited, but with the CrashGuard, there’s nothing to fear because the bumper extends from the front to theback to give you 360-degree drop protection. RhinoShield says it can handle falls of up to 11.5 feet in height, which is well beyond what most cases will offer. It is thick, but the openings for the ports are quite large and the button covers are well-defined. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H

Obliq Slim Meta Case ($17) Here’s a stylish looking protective case with a brushed metallic finish on the back. It’s actually comprised of TPU for the inner layer and polycarbonate on the outside. There are chrome-style button covers for the volume and power keys and accurate openings for the camera, ports, and other features. There’s a slight lip around the screen and it should provide basic drop protection, but it’s not a really rugged case. It comes in gold, rose gold, silver, or space gray. Buy one now from: Amazon

Case-Mate Barely There Case ($22) As the name suggests, this case is minimalist. It’s a very slim, hard shell that won’t add any real bulk to your S7’s profile. There are cutouts for all the phone functions and there’s a bezel that extends beyond the screen to protect it when laid face down. The case is also finished in a matte black texture that adds grip and, according to Case-Mate, features anti-scratch technology. It’s only going to provide basic protection, but if you like an understated case and want an antidote to the fingerprint-magnet that is the S7, then this case will do the job nicely. Buy one now from: Amazon

Speck CandyShell Clear ($18+) It seems a shame to cover up a phone that’s as beautiful as the Galaxy S7, but with Speck’s new CandyShell Clear case, you don’t have to. You can expect the same military-grade drop protection that you get with Speck’s full CandyShell range, but this time it comes in a completely clear package that allows the S7 to shine through. It’s a tough, dual-layer design with a raised bezel around the front to protect the screen. There’s also a dark tinted Onyx version of this case. Buy one now from: Amazon Speck

Griffin Reveal Case ($20+) You can still appreciate your Galaxy S7’s design in this transparent case,without having to sacrificeprotection frombumps and unwanted scrapes. The back panel is polycarbonate and the case featuresa malleable TPU bumper with built-in button covers. The cutouts are oversized, so there are no worries about port access or camera interference. The case also enhances grip and raises your S7 off any surface, thus reducing the risk of scratches to the screen or that clear back panel. Buy one now from: Amazon Griffin

Olixar Ultra-Thin Case ($12) It doesn’t get much more minimal than this slim, transparent, flexible case for the Galaxy S7. It’s easy to fit, comfortable to hold, and it adds some much-needed grip. The cutouts for the camera and ports are precise and the button covers are clearly defined and easy to press. There’s a slight lip to protect the screen, but this is a very slim case, so we wouldn’t rely on it for drop protection. If you want something simple that won’t cramp your S7’s style, this could be it. Buy one now from: Amazon Mobile Fun

i-Blason Hybrid Bumper Case ($10) Here’s a clear case that provides your S7 witha protective layer that doesn’t cramp your style. The sides are actually flexible, making the case easy to installand taking the sting out of bumps. The back is a hard panel that should prevent your S7 from picking up any scuffs or scratches. There’s also a slight lip designed toprevent the screen from touching down. Buy one now from: Amazon

Rearth Ringke Fusion Case ($10+) If you like to have a clear case that shows off the S7 design, but you still want some basic drop protection, then this could be the one for you. There’s a crystal clear, hard polycarbonate back panel with a clear TPU bumper surround, which is also available tinted in various shades. You’ll find tactile button covers and port covers in the bumper, and there’s a generous opening for the camera on the back. There’s also a kind of lanyard strap holder on the side. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ghostek Cloak Tough Case ($15) This interesting Galaxy S7 case combines a clear TPU layer with a solid aluminum frame. The openings for the ports and camera are big enough for easy access and the button covers work fine. It should offer reasonable drop protection, despite being quite sleek. The back is always clear, but you can get the frame in black, gold, pink, red, or silver. It comes with a separate screen protector in the box, but it’s not a good fit, so we wouldn’t recommend using it — pick one of the best Galaxy S7 screen protectors instead. Buy one now from: Amazon