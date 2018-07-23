Google to offer digital skills workshops in 3 Alabama cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Google says it will offer free digital skills workshops in Alabama.

AL.com reports Google announced Monday it's bringing its "Grow with Google" tour to three cities starting with Birmingham on Aug. 6. The other two workshops are Aug. 8 in Opelika and Aug. 10 in Scottsboro.

Google's head of community engagement Erica Swanson says the workshops and one-on-one coaching are designed to help job seekers and small businesses. She says Google sees the training as an extension of its existing presence in Alabama.

The Internet company began engaging with some public libraries after announcing that it was building a $600 million data center in Jackson County.

Google says roughly 11,000 Alabama businesses and nonprofits generated more than $700 million in economic activity in 2017 using its search and advertising tools.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.