Weather service: Tornado touched down in eastern Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a tornado toppled trees and damaged homes in Opelika in eastern Alabama.

Al.com reports it was an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 miles per hour that touched down on Saturday evening.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

Officials from the weather service surveyed the damage Sunday and rated the tornado.

Lee County Emergency Management officials say the tornado downed several trees and damaged mobile homes in Opelika.

EF-0 is the lowest rating on the scale. It can go as high as EF-5, and those twisters pack 200 mile per hour winds.

The Saturday tornado was part of a line of storms that moved through eastern Alabama on Saturday. High winds and hail were reported throughout the area.

