CNN analyst Josh Campbell writing book on FBI - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN analyst and former government agent Josh Campbell is working on a book about the FBI and its battles during the Trump era.

Algonquin Books announced Monday that "Crossfire Hurricane: Inside the War On the FBI" will be published in the fall 2019. The book will examine the bureau's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and its tensions amid ongoing criticism from President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Campbell was with the FBI for 12 years and served as a special assistant to Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017. Campbell joined CNN early this year after resigning from the FBI.

Campbell said in a statement that the criminal justice system was in the "crosshairs of elected leaders" and called his book an "impassioned defense."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

