Mickey: Scattered showers kick off the work week

We begin our Monday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Today we have a decent chance of scattered shower and storms developing, especially into east Alabama due to a low off to our east. The rain and potential thunderstorms look to be highest into the afternoon to evening. Expect highs today near 83 degrees. The rain may keep our temperatures lower today.

Tonight's lows are expected to reach 68 degrees, with just a slight chance of showers, that will likely end overnight.

Tuesday's forecast is very similar to today's with scattered showers and storms, most prominent in our eastern counties.

As the low moves farther away from us our rain chances are expected to decrease for Wednesday through the end of the workweek.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday brings a few more clouds and Sunday could see a few scattered afternoon showers.

Hope your week starts out with a nice Monday!

