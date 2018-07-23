DAK's Cheeseburger salad with blackened chips

INGREDIENTS:

SALAD

1 pound of lean ground beef, turkey or chicken

2 teaspoons of oil

2 teaspoons of DAK’s Steakhouse

4 cups of shredded iceberg lettuce

1/3 cup of pickle slices diced

1 cup of cherry tomatoes cut into half

1/3 cup of red onion diced

1/3 cup of reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

SPECIAL SAUCE:

1/3 cup of light mayonnaise

3 teaspoons of mustard

2 teaspoons for dill pickle juice

1 ½ tablespoons of ketchup

2 teaspoons of DAK’s Original Red

CHIPS

3 tortillas or flatbread (We love Cutdacarb flatbread)

Cooking spray

DAK’s Blackened

DIRECTIONS:

SALAD

Heat a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the ground meat. Use a stiff spatula or wooden spoon to break the meat into smaller pieces. Let the meat brown for about another 4-5 minutes. Break into even smaller pieces and add DAK’s Steakhouse. Cook until the meat is evenly browned and shows no sign of pink.

This makes 4 servings. On a large plate/bowl, divide the lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, pickle, cheese. Top with the ground meat, divide among the 4 bowls.

SPECIAL SAUCE

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Whisk together until well combined. Set aside as you prepare the chips.

CHIPS

INGREDIENTS:

Your favorite flatbread/tortillas/flatbread (Our favorite is Cut Da Carb flatbread, makes crunchy chips)

Cooking spray

DAK’s Blackened

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Stack the wraps or tortillas/flatbread on top of each other. The cut the tortilla/flatbread into even triangles or squares. Place the cut tortillas on a baking sheet, spread them out evenly. Lightly spray with cooking oil. Shake DAK’s Blackened on the chips. Bake for 5-15 minutes, cooking time will vary on how thick the flatbread/tortilla. Flip the chips halfway through cooking to brown the other side. Cook until chips are brown and crispy. These chips can also be made in the air fryer, cooking time will be less than in the oven

Top the salad with your special sauce. Serve it with the Blackened chips.

