2 killed, 12 wounded along busy Toronto street; shooter dead

Police say a gunman and one victim is dead after a man shot 14 people, including a young girl, in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

The suspected shooter died of a gunshot wound on scene, according to police. (Source: CBC News/CNN)

One woman was killed, and at least 13 other victims were taken to trauma centers in the area. (Source: CTV Network/CNN)

TORONTO, CANADA (RNN) – One woman has died and multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a mass shooting in a busy downtown area of Toronto Sunday night.

In a press conference, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that one adult female died as a result of the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. ET.

A second person died Monday morning, the Toronto PD confirmed.

At least 12 other victims, including a young girl around 9 years old, were also shot in the incident.

The young girl was in critical condition Sunday night, according to police.

The conditions of the other victims are not yet known. They are being treated at hospitals.

Police also confirmed the suspected shooter is dead.

Upon arriving on scene, officers exchanged fire with the gunman. Saunders said the suspect died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

It's not clear if it was self-inflicted or a result of the exchange with police, according to CNN.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect or a possible motive. They said they don't believe the attack was random.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire.

Witnesses described someone dressed in dark clothing walking down the street and shooting multiple people, CityNews Toronto reports.

The gunman used a handgun, according to the police chief.

"It's almost inconceivable these kinds of things can happen. We were so used to living in a city where these things didn't happen and, as we saw them going on in the world around us, that we thought they didn't happen here - couldn't or shouldn't," said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In a press conference, Tory said he believed the city has a gun problem because "guns are too readily available to too many people."

While our city will always be resilient in the face of such attacks, it does not mean such a cowardly act committed against innocent families and our entire city is any less painful – this is an attack against innocent families and our entire city.

The Greektown neighborhood of Toronto, in which the shooting took place, is particularly busy on summer nights because of its many restaurants, cafes and shops, according to CTV News.

There had been a recent spike of gun violence in the city, the Associated Press reports. Dozens of additional officers had been deployed to combat the violence, allegedly caused by gangs.

WARNING: The below video contains language and content that some viewers may find disturbing.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy.

The mass shooting comes just three months after what police have described as a "deliberate" van attack in the city that left 10 people dead.

The suspect in that case, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, allegedly posted a misogynistic message to Facebook minutes before the attack.

