Wes: Comfy start Monday morning; Spotty showers, storms developing by lunchtime

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: It feels incredible tonight thanks to a nice break in the muggy levels. Dew points were running about 10 degrees lower than yesterday and you can feel it in the air. There are a few isolated showers on radar to the north and these should gradually dissipate. The big weather story for the start of the work-week will be an upper level low pressure system to our north. This will bring more clouds, higher-than-average rain chances, and lower temps for the start of the week. We will start off in the comfy 60s Monday morning and then as temperatures rise, more scattered storms and showers will develop. The wet weather will be moving along rather quickly so delays should be temporary. The scattered storms and showers will be most numerous along and east of I-65 on Monday, although some wet weather will develop further west.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE STORMS THIS WEEK: The upper level storm system to our north will bring another partly to mostly cloudy sky by noon on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be another good chance of scattered storms and showers that will continue to track southward across the area. The disturbance will exit the region by Thursday, which will give way to building heat and the more typical afternoon scattering of pop-up showers. Highs will start off in the 80s this week, with temps back in the low to mid-90s by the end of the week. I do see the potential for another increase in the threat of afternoon storms next weekend. Mickey will have more updates starting at 4 a.m. on WBRC Fox6.

