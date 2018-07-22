Helena PD investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

Helena police say a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Shelby County.

Helena PD responded to a call just before 6 p.m. that there was a shooting at Fox Valley Apartments in West Maylene. Upon arrival, 39-year-old Jim William Boykin was found deceased with a single gunshot wound.

Police report witnesses say Boykin was behaving erratically and accosted his neighbor, a 46-year-old female, at the neighbor's resident, which led to her shooting him in self-defense.

Helena police say Boykin had previously threatened the neighbors with physical harm. A warrant was issued in that case and Boykin was arrested, but he was out on bond pending a court date.

