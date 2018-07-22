Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username "JustSmurf."

Gargac said he is just trying to "capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers."

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn't know they were livestreamed and wouldn't have consented.

After the story's publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app due to "troubling behavior."

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-07-23 04:05:20 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:30:40 GMT
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>

  • Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:49:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:30:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly