Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) - Johnny Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes in a reunion with the coach who recruited him to Texas A&M.

The Canadian Football League team acquired the former Heisman Trophy from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a blockbuster trade Sunday.

"I look forward to reuniting with Johnny again and working with him," first-year Montreal coach Mike Sherman, the former Green Bay coach and GM who lured Manziel to College Station, told the Montreal Gazette.

Montreal also got offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Tiger-Cats for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

The Alouettes made the move a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy sustained his second injury of the season. Montreal backup Jeff Mathews also is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters Saturday night in a 25-8 loss at Calgary.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement in a team release. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line."

Making a comeback after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, the former Texas &M star was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

"Professional salute & respect for @Ticats @ticatmitchell &Coach Jones for doing the rgt thing.Thank y'all for the opp &great luck in future!" Manziel's agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted Sunday night.

Montreal (1-4) hosts Edmonton on Thursday night. The Alouettes have scored a CFL-low 69 points and allowed a league-high 148.

"This is a move both Kavis Reed and I felt we needed to make at this time," Sherman said. "Neither one of us believes in the status quo and felt we needed to shake things up. Johnny is someone we believe can elevate one of the most important positions on our team."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-23 02:31:15 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 02:30:53 GMT
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>

  • Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:49:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 02:30:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly