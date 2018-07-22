Work Week Forecast: Finally, a break from the suffocating heat!

You shouldn't have a case of the Monday blues this week - at least not when it comes to weather.

We'll have a break from the classic summertime setup early this week, with temperatures Monday morning in the upper 60s or lower 70s.

The high temperatures Monday through Wednesday isn't expected to reach the 90s and lower humidity will make a huge difference. However, the eastern side of the state could still experience some afternoon showers. The good news is they'll move quickly and shouldn't severely impact any outdoor plans.

The bad news is the typical Alabama summer heat and humidity return Thursday and through the weekend.

The low-pressure system that will create such nice weather early in the week will move out of our area and the remainder of the week will be hot.

High temps Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 90s. Friday's feel-like temperatures are expected to be around 105. Pop-up storms in the afternoon are possible.

For the weekend, another front is expected to move in, creating a higher likelihood for storms.

