Syndergaard to DL again with hand, foot and mouth disease

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, second from left, talks to starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - In the latest bizarre medical development for the baffling New York Mets, ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard is headed back to the 10-day disabled list after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

The team believes it's likely Syndergaard caught the contagious virus when he made an appearance at a baseball camp for kids during the All-Star break last week. Mets manager Mickey Callaway says that probably explains why Syndergaard weakened and his velocity decreased during Friday night's victory at Yankee Stadium.

Syndergaard just returned from the DL on July 13 after sitting out more than six weeks with a strained ligament in his right index finger. Callaway and assistant general manager John Ricco say it's possible the right-hander will miss only one turn in the rotation this time while allowing the virus to run its course.

The news comes two days after a startling health revelation from slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who said he might need surgery on both heels that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

