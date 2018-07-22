2 AL men victims in TN shooting; 1 killed

Two Alabama men were victims in a Tennessee shooting.

Jamie Scott Barron, 27, of Gadsden, was killed. James Douglas Moyer, 28, of Piedmont, is recovering at a hospital.

Sevierville police say a motorist at a Hampton Inn in Sevierville, Tenn. reported a man in the parking lot appeared to be having a medical problem. When police arrived, they say officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Another adult male was discovered in a nearby truck with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident happened July 21.

