Man in custody after wife found dead in JeffCo home

A Jefferson County man is in custody after his wife was found dead in their home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the man is awaiting formal charges.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Ruff Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation. A man reported he found his wife unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom. Deputies arrived to find a 43-year-old female dead.

Authorities say information on the scene indicate the victim was beaten to death. The husband, who remained at the scene, was found to have blood on his clothes. He was questioned and deputies say offered no explanation for the injuries to the victim or blood found throughout the home.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

