JeffCo woman found beaten to death identified; Husband in custody

Authorities have identified the woman found dead in her home over the weekend.

Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Robin Rae Caudill dead. in the 4000 block of Ruff Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday. Her husband reported that he found his wife unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom.

He is in custody and hasn't been named pending formal charges.

"We're a very close family, a loving family. And it's just very devastating and shocking," said a family member who lives on Ruff Road.

"He's just any other ordinary guy," she said. "You know, family friendly, very fun to talk with, to hang with."

Sheriff's investigators said information from the scene indicates that Caudill had been beaten to death.

"It's just, to hear that go on on your street, with anybody to hear that's going on on their street, it's just shocking to you," she said.

The husband, who remained at the scene, was found to have blood on his clothes. He was questioned and deputies say offered no explanation for the injuries to the victim or blood found throughout the home.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.