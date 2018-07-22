Dickerson homers again as Pirates sweep Reds with 9-2 win - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dickerson homers again as Pirates sweep Reds with 9-2 win

CINCINNATI (AP) - Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.

Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh's four-run second. Dickerson's two-run shot extended his homer streak to four straight games, becoming the first Pirate to accomplish the feat since Josh Harrison in 2014.

Dickerson went 4 for 5 and finished the series with 21 total bases, helping the Pirates outscore the Reds by a combined 27-5. Gregory Polanco and Sean Rodriguez also went deep in the finale.

Harvey (5-6) was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander is expected to be traded ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

Last-place Cincinnati has lost four in a row for the first time since June 2-6.

