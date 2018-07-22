Victim identified in Birmingham homicide

Police report witnesses say Boykin was behaving erratically and accosted his neighbor, a 46-year-old female, at the neighbor's resident, which led to her shooting him in self-defense.More >>
Police report witnesses say Boykin was behaving erratically and accosted his neighbor, a 46-year-old female, at the neighbor's resident, which led to her shooting him in self-defense.More >>
Deangelo Lumpkin, 29, of Birmingham, was shot in the chest. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died approximately an hour later.More >>
Deangelo Lumpkin, 29, of Birmingham, was shot in the chest. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died approximately an hour later.More >>
The high temperatures Monday through Wednesday isn't expected to reach the 90s and lower humidity will make a huge difference.More >>
The high temperatures Monday through Wednesday isn't expected to reach the 90s and lower humidity will make a huge difference.More >>
The husband, who remained at the scene, was found to have blood on his clothes.More >>
The husband, who remained at the scene, was found to have blood on his clothes.More >>
Two Alabama men were victims in a Tennessee shooting.More >>
Two Alabama men were victims in a Tennessee shooting.More >>