Victim identified in Birmingham homicide

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened on 5th Court S.

Deangelo Lumpkin, 29, of Birmingham, was shot in the chest just after noon. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died approximately an hour later.

There are no suspects in custody.

