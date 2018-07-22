Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

(Source: Damien Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damien Johnson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened on 5th Court S.

Police say a male who appears to be in his 20s was shot in the upper torso. The victim died either en route to the hospital or at the hospital.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly