Wes: Mugginess decreasing, passing thunderstorm still possible

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: The dew point temperature has d ropped about 10 degrees since yesterday and this is making a huge difference in the comfort levels this afternoon. We also have a nice northwest breeze to compliment the dry air. So it is feeling much nicer and less muggy and as you can imagine, its going to feel even better this evening. That being said, we still need to keep an eye to the north and northeast for a possible shower or storm. Currently we are tracking an upper level disturbance to our northeast and there is a good chance some spotty showers and possibly storms will rotate south around this storm system. If a storm develops to the north it could produce some small hail and gusty winds over 30 mph. The good news is the wet weather will remain quite progressive so any rain related delays won’t last long. We’ve also been keeping an eye on strong to severe storms over southwest Alabama. The cells will continue to move south and this is actually the same system that impacted us yesterday. The storms however will impact travel from the coastal areas this evening. If you are traveling in this direction be sure to stay weather alert. Overnight any lingering scattered storms and showers will dissipate, with lows in the more comfy 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE STORMS THIS WEEK: It is going to feel very nice tomorrow morning, with more of a crisp feel to the air. Later in the day we will see a better coverage of scattered storms and showers as the upper level disturbance deepens over the region. I’m expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine, with scattered pop-up showers and storms by noon time. Most of the rain development will be east of I-65, with more isolated development further west. Tuesday will be a very similar day, with another good coverage of scattered storms to the east. The disturbance will exit the region by Thursday, which will give way to building heat and the more typical afternoon scattering of pop-up showers. Highs will start off in the 80s, with temps back in the low to mid 90s by the end of the week. I do see the potential for another increase in the threat of afternoon storms next weekend. I will have those details in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. this evening on WBRC.

