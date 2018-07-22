Missing Pelham man found deceased in Oak Mountain State Park - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing Pelham man found deceased in Oak Mountain State Park

Derek Carlington (Source: Pelham PD/Facebook) Derek Carlington (Source: Pelham PD/Facebook)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The search for a missing Pelham man came to a tragic end today.

Pelham police say Derek Carlington was found deceased inside Oak Mountain State Park.

Police say his vehicle was found on a secluded road. No foul play is suspected.

Carlington was last seen by family members on July 13 around lunchtime.

