JeffCo deputies investigating fatal shooting on old mine road

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation for a man found dead in the Adger community.

Authorities say the victim was found in a remote area near the 4100 block of Valley Ford Road.

A call came in just after 10:30 a.m., with deputies saying a male caller reported he had been in an altercation with a man he knows and had shot and killed him.

Deputies met the caller at Johns Road and Valley Ford Road, when the man took them to where the altercation occurred. The Sheriff's Office says the area was a gas well a mile off the main road, and that's where they discovered an adult male victim dead.

