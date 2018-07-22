Family IDs man found shot to death in Adger - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Family IDs man found shot to death in Adger

Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll (Source: Family) Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll (Source: Family)
(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A family member has identified the man found dead in Adger over the weekend. 

Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll was found dead in a remote area near the 4100 block of Valley Ford Road, according to his stepfather. 

A call came in just after 10:30 a.m., with deputies saying a male caller reported he had been in an altercation with a man he knows and had shot and killed him.

Deputies met the caller at Johns Road and Valley Ford Road when the man took them to where the altercation occurred. The Sheriff's Office says the area was a gas well a mile off the main road, and that's where they discovered Carroll. 

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Family IDs man found shot to death in Adger

    Family IDs man found shot to death in Adger

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:52:48 GMT
    Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll (Source: Family)Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll (Source: Family)

    A call came in just after 10:30 a.m., with deputies saying a male caller reported he had been in an altercation with a man he knows and had shot and killed him.

    More >>

    A call came in just after 10:30 a.m., with deputies saying a male caller reported he had been in an altercation with a man he knows and had shot and killed him.

    More >>

  • Mickey: Scattered showers kick off the work week

    Mickey: Scattered showers kick off the work week

    Monday, July 23 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-07-23 10:55:06 GMT
    Mickey's forecast for July 23 (Source: WBRC Weather)Mickey's forecast for July 23 (Source: WBRC Weather)
    Mickey's forecast for July 23 (Source: WBRC Weather)Mickey's forecast for July 23 (Source: WBRC Weather)

    We begin our Monday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Today we have a decent chance of scattered shower and storms developing, especially into east Alabama due to a low off to our east. The rain and potential thunderstorms look to be highest into the afternoon to evening. Expect highs today near 83 degrees.

    More >>

    We begin our Monday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Today we have a decent chance of scattered shower and storms developing, especially into east Alabama due to a low off to our east. The rain and potential thunderstorms look to be highest into the afternoon to evening. Expect highs today near 83 degrees.

    More >>

  • Wes: Comfy start Monday morning; Spotty showers, storms developing by lunchtime

    Wes: Comfy start Monday morning; Spotty showers, storms developing by lunchtime

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:26:41 GMT
    (Source: WBRC)(Source: WBRC)

    It feels incredible tonight thanks to a nice break in the muggy levels. Dew points were running about 10 degrees lower than yesterday and you can feel it in the air.

    More >>

    It feels incredible tonight thanks to a nice break in the muggy levels. Dew points were running about 10 degrees lower than yesterday and you can feel it in the air.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly