Family IDs man found shot to death in Adger

A family member has identified the man found dead in Adger over the weekend.

Andrew "Jonathan" Carroll was found dead in a remote area near the 4100 block of Valley Ford Road, according to his stepfather.

A call came in just after 10:30 a.m., with deputies saying a male caller reported he had been in an altercation with a man he knows and had shot and killed him.

Deputies met the caller at Johns Road and Valley Ford Road when the man took them to where the altercation occurred. The Sheriff's Office says the area was a gas well a mile off the main road, and that's where they discovered Carroll.

