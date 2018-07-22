3rd Rock actress Elmarie Wendel passes away at 89 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3rd Rock actress Elmarie Wendel passes away at 89


By Amanda Bell,

Actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away at the age of 89, her daughter has revealed via social media.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday morning, J.C. Wendel paid tribute to her mother by writing, "RIP Elmarie Wendel, you were a great mom and a badass dame."

Wendel was best known for her role in the popular alien sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. In the series, she played Mamie Dubcek, the extraterrestrial Solomon family's freewheeling landlord and downstairs neighbor.

Prior to her regular role on the hit NBC series, Wendel was a working TV actress with credits that included guest stints on Knight Rider, The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life, Murphy Brown, Major Dad, Seinfeld, and Murder, She Wrote, to name a few. Following her run on 3rd Rock, Wendel would continue to steadily work on the small screen scene, earning recurring roles on shows like NYPD Blue, George Lopez, and General Hospital. She also reunited with several of her 3rd Rock colleagues -- namely, Wayne Knight and Kirsten Johnston -- for a cameo on their recent sitcom The Exes.

The cause of her death has not yet been made public.

I've just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN, Elmarie Wendel, has died. She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/dIpvDbFsXO

— Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) July 22, 2018

