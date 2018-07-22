EU says trade differences remain despite G-20 talks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU says trade differences remain despite G-20 talks

(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde reaches out to embrace Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, as they gather for a group picture at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argent... (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde reaches out to embrace Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, as they gather for a group picture at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argent...
(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, left, talks to U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after posing for a group picture at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, left, talks to U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after posing for a group picture at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). Political parties opponents and social movements protesters hold signs that read in Spanish: "Out IMF and No to the payment of the debt, " one showing an image of with a picture of Christine Lagarde, International Monetary F... (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). Political parties opponents and social movements protesters hold signs that read in Spanish: "Out IMF and No to the payment of the debt, " one showing an image of with a picture of Christine Lagarde, International Monetary F...
(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). A policeman stands guard during demonstrators protesting against the International Monetary Fund near the G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). A policeman stands guard during demonstrators protesting against the International Monetary Fund near the G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). Security forces form a cordon to prevent demonstrators from reaching the United States Embassy during a protest against the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argenti... (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello). Security forces form a cordon to prevent demonstrators from reaching the United States Embassy during a protest against the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argenti...

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - The European financial affairs commissioner says that differences of position on trade remain despite talks between G-20 officials meeting in Argentina's capital.

Pierre Moscovici said Sunday that "trade tensions remain high and threaten to escalate further." But he said the summit has not been "tense."

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are meeting in Buenos Aires amid fears over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies and the potential impact of a trade war.

The U.S. and China have hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion goods with another $16 billion in penalty tariffs in the pipeline.

Officials in Buenos Aires are also discussing issues including the future of work and infrastructure for development, the international tax system and financial inclusion during the two-day meeting that began Saturday.

