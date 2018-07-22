Opera based on Pink Floyd album 'The Wall' makes US debut - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Opera based on Pink Floyd album 'The Wall' makes US debut

CINCINNATI (AP) - An opera based on Pink Floyd's album "The Wall" has made its U.S. debut in Cincinnati.

"Another Brick in the Wall" opened Friday at Music Hall. It premiered in Montreal last year. Pierre Dufour's production follows a rock singer named Pink, who relives pivotal moments in his life during a stay at a mental health clinic.

The opera includes all of the album's lyrics along with some melodic themes. Dufour says he believes the progressive rock album's story of love and loss makes it a great opera.

"Another Brick" star Nathan Keoughan has the task of diving into Pink's "tortured" life. He says he believes many rock fans are attracted to the opera because of its creativity.

The opera will run through July 31.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:44:51 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:40 GMT
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:25 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:10 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly