Fred: More Thunderstorms possible next week

The front along which storms formed yesterday is drifting south across Alabama and any thunderstorm activity today is likely to be south of that front.

Now a large low pressure area is forming over the Ohio Valley and will drift slowly toward the southeast. A few bands of clouds will rotate around the low and stretch south toward East Alabama. The system begins to affect our state this afternoon even as the cold front continues pushing south.

Rain chances continue to be south of the front and in the vicinity of the low meaning better rain chances in Northeast Alabama. Precipitation will likely come in the form of rain showers as opposed to Saturday's thunderstorms with temperatures ranging from 87-92. By tonight the front will finally clear the state ending rain chances in South Alabama but a few showers may continue in the Northeast with possibly a flash of lightning here and there. Lows will fall into the 68-69 degree range area wide.

The area of low pressure has nothing to move it along so it will remain anchored over the Southeast for the beginning of the week and aside from some spreading areas of rain, there won't be much day to day change through mid-week in the overall weather pattern as rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the period.

There will be another approaching frontal boundry moving south from Canada by the beginning of next weekend but overall we stay in a typical summer-like weather pattern with mainly afternoon thunderstorms. A warming trend will begin by the end of the week with highs back in the 91-96 degree rang with the warmest temperatures in West Alabama.

