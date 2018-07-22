And now he is 5: Britain's Prince George marks birthday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

And now he is 5: Britain's Prince George marks birthday

(Matt Porteous via AP). In this photo taken on Monday, July 9, 2018, Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge... (Matt Porteous via AP). In this photo taken on Monday, July 9, 2018, Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge...

LONDON (AP) - Who doesn't like birthdays?

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.

