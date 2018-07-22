Fred: Drier Air Moves Into Alabama

Rain chances will vary widely from west to east today with a good chance for afternoon showers in East Alabama while conditions will remain mostly sunny and hot in West Alabama with highs around 93.

The cold front which spawned yesterday's rain and thunderstorms has finally moved south and will continue moving toward the coast today. The front will clear the area by tonight but to the north an area of low pressure will move from North Georgia toward Central Alabama tomorrow and remain for several days bringing higher rain chances to East Alabama especially during the afternoon through mid-week.

By Thursday the low will stretch across the Southeast. This system will finally move east ahead of our next frontal system which will approach our area by the beginning of next week.

The best rain chances Friday and Saturday will be in North Alabama with drier conditions to the south. Added clouds will limit temperatures to the 85-89 degree range through mid-week but will rise back to the 90-93 degree range by next weekend.