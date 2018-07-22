Off-duty Burger King worker steps behind counter to make own foo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Off-duty Burger King worker steps behind counter to make own food; 2 fired

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WFOX/WJAX/CNN) – Two Burger King employees in Florida were fired after an off-duty worker began making food without washing her hands or putting on her uniform.

"She had it her way," said customer Jeffrey Jones of the incident.

Customers said a pregnant woman in a tank top and flip flops stepped out of a slow-moving line and into the kitchen Wednesday at a Jacksonville, FL, Burger King.

She then started preparing food to speed things up.

"I used to work here when I was 16 years old. So, I've never seen this before. Never," said witness Marcelita Jones, Jeffrey’s sister.

The woman put on gloves but didn’t wash her hands before touching the food, according to witnesses.

From a photo taken at the scene, it doesn’t appear other workers at the Burger King tried to stop her.

"And she's talking about, saying it's fine, and I said, 'No, you're not about to fix my food. You're not in uniform,'" Marcelita Jones said.

It’s not clear if any of the food the woman prepared was served to customers.

The location’s manager would not answer questions about the incident.

"It's apparent we don't know anything about it, but we will look into it and investigate it," the manager said.

The franchise owner later fired the manager and the off-duty worker for violating company policy, saying this shouldn’t have happened, according to Burger King corporate.

The witnesses said they believe more training for the employees would have been a more appropriate measure as opposed to termination.

