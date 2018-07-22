Lindsay Lohan is doing a Vanderpump Rules-style show in Greece for MTV

Actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away at the age of 89, her daughter has revealed via social media.

Actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away at the age of 89, her daughter has revealed via social media.

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

The surging social media controversy surrounding the first trailer for Netflix's dark comedy series Insatiable has inspired one of its stars and the showrunner to comment.

The surging social media controversy surrounding the first trailer for Netflix's dark comedy series Insatiable has inspired one of its stars and the showrunner to comment.



By Liam Mathews,

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV is planning a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show that will follow the Mean Girls actress/tabloid fixture and the presumably very dramatic staff of the Lohan Beach House, a resort Lohan co-owns on the Grecian island of Mykonos, as they work and have interpersonal crises.

The series will be produced by unscripted powerhouse Bunim/Murray, which also produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians and produced Living Lohan, the 2008 series that profiled Lohan's family.

LiLo's last reality show was 2014's Lohan, which aired on OWN and documented her life after leaving rehab. Lohan hasn't acted much in recent years and has been living in Dubai. She'll be making her return to acting later this year in a British series called Sick Note with Nick Frost and Rupert Grint.

The series does not yet have a title or premiere date.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Lindsay Lohan