Lindsay Lohan is doing a Vanderpump Rules-style show in Greece for MTV

By Liam Mathews,

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV is planning a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show that will follow the Mean Girls actress/tabloid fixture and the presumably very dramatic staff of the Lohan Beach House, a resort Lohan co-owns on the Grecian island of Mykonos, as they work and have interpersonal crises.

The series will be produced by unscripted powerhouse Bunim/Murray, which also produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians and produced Living Lohan, the 2008 series that profiled Lohan's family.

LiLo's last reality show was 2014's Lohan, which aired on OWN and documented her life after leaving rehab. Lohan hasn't acted much in recent years and has been living in Dubai. She'll be making her return to acting later this year in a British series called Sick Note with Nick Frost and Rupert Grint.

The series does not yet have a title or premiere date.

