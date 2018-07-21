FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms tonight, Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 1 a.m.

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for East Alabama is set to expire at 1 a.m. We are seeing some isolated shower and storm development this evening as a front pushes across the area. An additional severe storm has developed over Talladega County and we are seeing heavy rain developing over Jefferson County. You may hear some rumbles past midnight, especially if you live south of I-20 and east of I-65. I’m expecting lots of sunshine for Sunday, with a few isolated pop-up showers and possibly a storm. Areas to the far south and on the opposite end of the area, to the northeast, will have better chances for a passing shower. The wet weather won’t last long since a more active flow pattern will be in place and it won’t feel quite as hot tomorrow, with highs near 90 degrees. The break in the mugginess will be more noticeable by early Monday morning, with lows in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: An upper-level low will develop over the region by Monday and this will dominate the weather story for early next week. So what will this mean for our area? You can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered storms and showers likely. Based on the position of the upper low, the greatest concentration of rain and storms will be east of I-65 for the start of the week. By mid to late week we will be in the more typical summer mode with respect to rain coverage scattered throughout the area after lunchtime. Highs will be in the 80s to start the week, with low 90s by next weekend.

Be sure to check in with me after the baseball coverage tonight for a First Alert Update on the storms impacting our area this evening. Meteorologist Fred Hunter will have updates Sunday morning starting at 5 a.m.

