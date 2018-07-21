Chilton Co. K9 sniffs out first suspect

A Chilton County K9 has successfully sniffed out his first suspect.

K9 Scout located a suspect of a stolen vehicle earlier this week within minutes of the man running into the woods. The suspect had led Chilton County deputies on a chase that ended on County Road 515.

Scout is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. His primary training is in ground-scene humor odor tracking, but he is also used in narcotics detection. He works with handler Erick Smitherman who works for Clanton PD and the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

