Kickball tournament raises money for B'ham mentoring program

Scout is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. His primary training is in ground-scene humor odor tracking, but he is also used in narcotics detection.More >>
A Birmingham mentoring program is on a mission to inspire young men to get on a path to purpose.More >>
A pleasant morning of feeding the ducks turned into quite an adventure for a local mom and her 6-year-old daughter!More >>
Strong to severe storms are re-developing over East Alabama and we are getting lots of pictures of severe hail.More >>
Gary Smart, 57, is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. His bond totals $75,000.More >>
