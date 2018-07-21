Kickball tournament raises money for B'ham mentoring program

A Birmingham mentoring program is on a mission to inspire young men to get on a path to purpose.

C4 Mentoring hosted its third Leadership Kickball tournament Saturday afternoon.

"Oh yeah. It's a very heated competition," said C4 Mentoring Founder Leaveil Binion.

Binion, however, added it's more than a game - it's a moment for mentors and mentees to come together and work as a team.

That bond is one Binion said is important now more than ever.

"The city is in a tight spot right now," he said. "We have a lot of kids that went wayward."

Binion said with C4 mentoring, kids are paired up with a mentor to learn the importance of education, heritage, leadership and manhood.

"I wasn't going to class, wouldn't listen to my teachers, stuff like that," said Patrick Bennett. "But as soon as I got with them, they got me right. They got me right."

Bennett said because of C4, he now has goals.

"I want to play sports," said Bennett. "I want to go to college. I want to major in international business. And they're going to help push me to my goal."

Classmate and friend Jaiden Murphy is also a mentee. He said more kids could benefit from a program like this.

"That's what the community needs," said Murphy. "Because there are a lot of teenagers dying that are our age. When we have older people coming in to help us and show us what life's about, then they can change a lot of our mindsets."

The tournament wasn't just about the trophies. With every kick, the goal is to raise money for a new van to transport the mentees to their after school program.

"I want to tell them I love them," said Bennett. "Thank you, thank you. I appreciate them. I don't know where I'd be without them."

If you'd like to learn more about C4 mentoring, call 205-677-6024.

