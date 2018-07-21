FIRST ALERT: Severe storms over East Alabama could produce damaging hail

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR EAST ALABAMA: Strong to severe storms are re-developing over East Alabama and we are getting lots of pictures of severe hail. Areas primarily impacted include Cleburne, Cherokee, Calhoun, Clay, Randolph, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties. The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 1 a.m. The big question is will we see rain or storms further west. We will maintain the possibility of a storm or shower popping up this evening. However, most areas will continue to experience dry conditions, with very warm temperatures.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: I can’t rule out a storm or shower tomorrow but the chances will be greatest in southern areas later in the day. A front will move through the area tomorrow and shift the threat for storms into southern areas by the evening hours. There will be plenty of sunshine in the mix for Sunday, with a more comfy northwest wind developing. Dew points will take a tumble so it’s going to feel nicer Sunday night and especially Monday morning. The threat for afternoon storms and showers will ramp up again next week. An upper air low will take shape over the state and this will provide a good coverage of afternoon showers and storms for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, East Alabama will remain the hot spot with respect to rain chances early in the week, with the wet weather more concentrated east of I-65.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.