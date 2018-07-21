Alabaster man arrested for receiving $1.2 million of stolen property

An Alabaster man has been arrested and charged for allegedly receiving more than a million dollars in stolen goods.

Gary Smart, 57, is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. His bond totals $75,000.

Vestavia Hills police say a two-year investigation into the suspect receiving stolen/shoplifted property from retailers throughout the Greater Birmingham area and selling them on Ebay or social media sites.

Vestavia police say a search warrant was obtained after Walmart Global Investigations uncovered an Ebay store where $1.2 million in sales had been completed. Detectives recovered a large amount of stolen products from Smart's residence. They are currently compiling a list of items and the total value, police say.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.