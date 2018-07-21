Closer Jeurys Familia traded by Mets to Oakland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Closer Jeurys Familia traded by Mets to Oakland

NEW YORK (AP) - Jeurys Familia has been traded by the New York Mets to the Oakland Athletics for two minor leaguers and international bonus money.

The deal was announced Saturday before the Mets' Subway Series game at the Yankees.

The Mets get right-hander Bobby Wahl, infielder Will Toffey and $1 million in international slot money.

Familia had been held out of the opener, when Robert Gsellman pitched two innings for the save in the Mets' 7-5 win.

An All-Star in 2016, Familia is 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 43 and walked 14 in 40 appearances covering 40 2/3 innings. The right-hander can become a free agent after this season.

With the Mets (40-55) languishing near the bottom of the National League standings, Familia and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera were expected to be traded for prospects as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Both are eligible for free agency.

Familia had an abbreviated 2017 season due to a blood clot that required surgery. He was 2-2 with a 4.38 and six saves in 26 games. He had 123 saves for thr Mets, who signed him at age 17.

To clear a roster spot, the A's transferred right-hander Daniel Gossett to the 60 day disabled list.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

