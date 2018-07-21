By Simon Hill



For a lot of people, even a fully charged iPhone 7 is going to struggle to get them through the day. Sometimes you need music, but when you’ve got Bluetooth turned on, music streaming, and cellular data running, your battery isn’t likely to last long. Maybe you’re hooked ongreat iPhone games, but gaming is another activity that drains your battery fast. This is where battery cases come in handy. We’ve picked out the best iPhone 7 battery cases to keep your iPhone going until you get home.

Are you having problems with short battery life? Follow our tips on how to save your battery life, and if you continue to have issues, check out our tips on the most common iOS problems and how to fix them.

Apple Smart Battery Case ($100) Capacity: 2,365mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 7.4 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches

Weight: 158.7g (5.6 oz) Apple’s own Smart Battery Case is the go-to accessory if you want seamless integration with your iPhone 7. If you have any experience with the iPhone 6S Smart Battery Case, you’re in for much of the same with the one made for the iPhone 7, save for a different cutout around the camera and none for the headphone jack (because the iPhone 7 doesn’t have one). The case will increase your call, internet, and video time by 26, 22, and 24 hours, respectively, meaning even heavy smartphone users should be able to use their devices without worrying about a full recharge. You can also use the case with Lightning-supported accessories,including the Lighting to USB cable and the charging dock, without having to remove it. As far as protection goes, this case is pretty basic. The interior is lined with a microfiber material, while the outside is made of silicone. Buy one now from: Apple Amazon

Mophie Juice Pack Air ($100) Capacity: 2,525mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 5.90 x 2.80 x 0.65 inches

Weight: 99.5g (3.51 oz) Mophie’s Juice Pack Air battery case should more than double your iPhone 7 battery life, and it also adds support for Qi wireless charging. The case will last for 500 rechargesand can provide an estimated 27 hours of extra battery life to your iPhone 7. Just press and hold the button on the back for two seconds to begin charging your phone. The Juice Pack Air has LEDs on the back to show how much power is left.It also supports pass-through charging, so when you plug in, it will charge your iPhone 7 up first. It adds quite a bit of bulk, but it doesn’t block the speaker, microphone, camera, or any other important components of the phone. The case is actually designed to enhance the speaker’s audio quality, as it redirects sound from the bottom of the phone to the front. It’s also compatible with Mophie’sCharge Force wireless mount, so you can easily charge it while driving. Buy one now from: Amazon Apple

Trianium Atomic Pro Battery Case ($40) Capacity: 3,200mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.4 inches

Weight: 158.7g (5.6 oz) While Trianium’s battery case has one of the lower capacities on this list, it’ll still get the job done when it comes to keeping your phone alive. Itcan provide another full battery charge, or as Trianium breaks it down:14-plus hours of talk time or 10additional hours to browse the internet. The LED indicator on the back will keep you up to date on how much power remains. Unfortunately, like most other battery cases for the iPhone 7, it doesn’t support Apple’s Lightning headphones, or other headphones that use the Lightning port. If you’re concerned about overall protection, the case has a hard back plate and a protective dual-layer bumper that safeguards against drops, shocks, and scratches. While it adds a bit of bulk, it does offer good protection. Buy one now from: Amazon

Alpatronix BX170 Charging Case ($24+) Capacity: 3,200mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 6.05 x 2.87 x 0.63 inches

Weight: 107.7g (3.8 oz) This case from Alphatronix will get the job done when the time comes to recharge your phone, but like some other charging cases, it is not compatible with the headphones Apple provides. The case also isn’t charged using the Lightning connector, but instead requires a Micro USB cable — thankfully, there is one included. You can still charge the case without removing the phone, but it means keeping another cable nearby. Aside from those minor drawbacks, this is a great iPhone 7 battery case, as well as a decent protective case. The dual-layer design combines a hard outer shell with a shock-absorbing bumper, there’s a scratch-resistant finish, and the raised bezel will keep the screen away from surfaces when the phone is facedown. All ports are accessible, there are LED indicators on the back, and it’s covered by a lifetime warranty. Buy one now one: AmazonAlphatronix

Anker PowerCore Battery Case ($34) Capacity: 2,200 mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 5.55 x 2.76 x 0.6 inches

Weight: 68.03g (2.4 oz) While the Anker PowerCore is made to work with the iPhone 7, it will also easily work with the iPhone 6 and 6S given thephones’ similarexterior designs. The PowerCore employs the iPhone’s Lightning port to charge your phoneand can give it an almost 100-percent charge, providing between 11 and 13 hours of extra battery life. To charge the battery case for future use, you need to use the included Micro USB cable with the case’s Micro USB port. Because of the design, which features a removable Lightning port connector, the PowerCore doesn’t need to be constantly connected via the Lightning port — meaning you’re free to unplug it when not in use and plug your headphones in instead. Since it’s not a dedicated iPhone case, or one that’s meant to prevent dents and scratches, be extra careful to not drop it. Buy one now from: Amazon