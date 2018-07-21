Alabama shellfish area closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in an area of Mobile Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed Area II to harvesting as of 3 p.m. on Friday. The area includes Portersville Bay.

ADPH, in a news release, says the order was issued after water samples collected showed bacteria levels too high for harvesting.

The ADPH will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish, with plans to resample the area on Monday. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

