Company to build headquarters of compressor plant in Alabama

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - A company will be building an air compressor plant in southern Alabama.

Al.com reports that Kaishan Group is making an $11 million capital investment in the facility to open an estimated 62 jobs at the company. A groundbreaking was held this week for the plant that will serve as its U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant.

The building will enclose about 65,000-square feet (6039-square-meters). The incentives offered by the state, county and city, including tax abatements will likely total more than $1 million.

Completion of the plant is expected in 2019.

In a 2017 announcement, the company described itself as China's No. 1 air compressor company and said that new acquisitions were helping it go worldwide. It also has described itself as the world's third-largest manufacturer of air compressors.

