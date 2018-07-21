First Alert: Threat for severe storms Saturday afternoon

The overall severe weather threat is slowly diminishing in East Alabama but another round of storms is possible this afternoon and evening from 4 pm through to midnight across all of Central Alabama. These storms may be isolated to scattered in nature and capable of producing damaging winds, quarter size hail, and perhaps a tornado. The threat is limited but not non-existent.

A line of storms is expected to continue pushing south for the next several hours, moving through Georgia and East Alabama which could produce some damaging winds as it pushes through. This could help with a weather set up conducive to an environment which could produce more storms later this afternoon and evening. The storms will most likely form along a front which is stretched across Tennessee this morning.

The atmosphere will contain enough instability to support severe storm formation and possibly a tornado with the stronger storms but the chance for tornadoes is still low. The front will push north to south across our region this afternoon where it may stall but at this time it appears to move south of our area by midnight, ending rain and storm chances for Central Alabama.

The cold front should totally clear the area by Sunday night but another system will move through North Georgia and toward Central Alabama Monday and remain anchored in place through at least Wednesday. This system should shift some by Thursday with the next front not expected before the beginning of next week. The rain chances will remain high across the northern tier of counties Friday and Saturday while conditions to the south should be drier. Expect a gradual rise in temperatures through next weekend.



