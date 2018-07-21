Men accused of stealing $8 million in items from PA library

The suspects in an $8 million theft from a Pittsburgh library appeared in court Friday. (Source: WTAE via CNN)

PITTSBURGH (WTAE/CNN) – Prosecutors say a massive theft at a library was an inside job.

They say $8 million worth of books and other items were stolen from Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh, PA.

The two suspects appeared in court Friday.

Greg Priore was a trusted Carnegie Library archivist. John Schulman is the respected owner of Caliban Book Shop on South Craig Street nearby.

They're accused of teaming up and scheming to steal books, maps and rare items from the library Priore was meant to watch over and protect.

Schulman is accused of using his bookstore as a way of selling the items through auctions and online to collectors around the world.

Evidence photos in the criminal complaint show rare books with valuable pages torn out and missing.

Authorities said a search of the bookstore's warehouse took days to inventory; some pages found in the search fit pages missing at the library.

Missing items were also found jumbled with other items on shelves in the warehouse, according to the criminal complaint.

Priore's lawyer wouldn't comment, but Schulman's lawyer said a few words.

"John is a well-respected member of the antiquarian community," said Albert Veverka, Schulman's attorney. "He's been a member of the ethics committee of the American Booksellers Association. And he's certainly going to deal with these charges as best he can."

Both suspects are free of their own recognizance. Their preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 1.

