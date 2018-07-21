FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 a.m. Saturday for much of East Alabama

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties in East Alabama until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Marshall and Randolph counties are included in the watch area.

The main threat will be straight line winds up to 60-mph. The overall severe weather threat should be diminishing later this morning but another round of storms is possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Main threats continue to be damaging winds of up to 60 mph, with large hail and an isolated tornado possible.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.