Alyssa Milano caught in fat-shaming brouhaha over Netflix's Insatiable

Alyssa Milano, who stars in the show, took to Twitter to engage with a disappointed user, @thecursedempath, who questioned the trailer for potential body shaming.

We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up. Also, this article does a good job of explaining it more: https://t.co/WoR8R7TjqR #Insatiable https://t.co/GFkDdsn1uh

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 19, 2018

Insatiable stars former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan's Patty, a high schooler who for years was bullied for her weight. But after having her jaw wired shut for a summer, she returns to school thinner and more conventionally attractive. While those who used to treat Patty poorly want to friend her up now, Patty seeks revenge against them.

Showrunner Lauren Gussis (Dexter) also entered the fray, responding to both Milano and @thecursedempath with further defense of the show's attempted critique of body shaming.

We are actually bully shaming. Not fat shaming. Please take a moment to watch the show rather than judging a book by its cover... which exactly the issue we are trying to confront.

— Lauren Gussis (@GussisLauren) July 19, 2018

Vocal opposition against Insatiable quickly followed the trailer's debut on Thursday, with the requisite Change.org petition calling for Netflix to cancel the series before its August 10 debut reaching more than 11,000 signatures. Despite Milano and Gussis' claims, the petition states that Insatiable "will cause eating disorders, and perpetuate the further objectification of women's bodies."

Netflix has yet to comment on the petition or the response from those on Twitter.

